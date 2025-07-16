July 16, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Monarch Casino & Resort MCRI stock moved upwards by 14.6% to $100.11 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Algorhythm Holdings RIME stock increased by 7.72% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
  • Genius Group GNS shares increased by 3.79% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $122.0 million.
  • Boqii Holding BQ stock moved upwards by 3.7% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
  • Birks Group BGI shares rose 3.49% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
  • Lottery.com SEGG stock increased by 3.38% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 million.

Losers

  • Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock declined by 8.1% to $4.32 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
  • Epsium Enterprise EPSM shares declined by 6.79% to $25.0. The company's market cap stands at $325.2 million.
  • Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares declined by 4.64% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million.
  • Springview Holdings SPHL shares fell 4.53% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
  • Naas Technology NAAS stock fell 4.35% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
  • WW International WW stock fell 4.02% to $33.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

