12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Monarch Casino & Resort MCRI stock moved upwards by 14.6% to $100.11 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Algorhythm Holdings RIME stock increased by 7.72% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

Genius Group GNS shares increased by 3.79% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $122.0 million.

Boqii Holding BQ stock moved upwards by 3.7% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

Birks Group BGI shares rose 3.49% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.

Lottery.com SEGG stock increased by 3.38% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 million.

Losers

Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock declined by 8.1% to $4.32 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.

Epsium Enterprise EPSM shares declined by 6.79% to $25.0. The company's market cap stands at $325.2 million.

Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares declined by 4.64% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million.

Springview Holdings SPHL shares fell 4.53% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

Naas Technology NAAS stock fell 4.35% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

WW International WW stock fell 4.02% to $33.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.

