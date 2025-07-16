12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Monarch Casino & Resort MCRI stock moved upwards by 14.6% to $100.11 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Algorhythm Holdings RIME stock increased by 7.72% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- Genius Group GNS shares increased by 3.79% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $122.0 million.
- Boqii Holding BQ stock moved upwards by 3.7% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
- Birks Group BGI shares rose 3.49% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
- Lottery.com SEGG stock increased by 3.38% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 million.
Losers
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock declined by 8.1% to $4.32 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- Epsium Enterprise EPSM shares declined by 6.79% to $25.0. The company's market cap stands at $325.2 million.
- Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares declined by 4.64% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million.
- Springview Holdings SPHL shares fell 4.53% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- Naas Technology NAAS stock fell 4.35% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
- WW International WW stock fell 4.02% to $33.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
