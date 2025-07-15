12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Naas Technology NAAS shares moved upwards by 10.3% to $0.61 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
- Wag Group PET shares rose 6.72% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
- YSX Tech YSXT stock increased by 4.88% to $5.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.1 million.
- Leslies LESL stock moved upwards by 4.59% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $79.3 million.
- Lottery.com SEGG stock rose 4.23% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.
- Vera Bradley VRA stock moved upwards by 3.88% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.3 million.
Losers
- Neo-Concept International NCI shares fell 4.9% to $2.12 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
- Volcon VLCN shares decreased by 4.9% to $7.58. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
- Epsium Enterprise EPSM shares declined by 4.14% to $23.2. The company's market cap stands at $283.9 million.
- Allurion Technologies ALUR shares declined by 4.05% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
- Springview Holdings SPHL shares decreased by 3.6% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- Allied Gaming AGAE stock decreased by 3.13% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $62.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AGAEAllied Gaming & Entertainment Inc
$1.50-8.99%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
91.18
Growth
16.33
Quality
N/A
Value
58.82
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ALURAllurion Technologies Inc
$3.056.64%
EPSMEpsium Enterprise Ltd
$23.209.80%
LESLLeslies Inc
$0.4006-6.45%
NAASNaas Technology Inc
$0.6299-4.11%
NCINeo-Concept International Group Holdings Ltd
$2.122.88%
PETWag Group Co
$0.1283-21.8%
SEGGLottery.com Inc
$1.253.31%
SPHLSpringview Holdings Ltd
$0.48012.15%
VLCNVolcon Inc
$7.58-2.07%
VRAVera Bradley Inc
$2.14-0.93%
YSXTYSX Tech Co Ltd
$5.345.95%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.