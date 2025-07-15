12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Naas Technology NAAS shares moved upwards by 10.3% to $0.61 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 10.3% to $0.61 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million. Wag Group PET shares rose 6.72% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

shares rose 6.72% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million. YSX Tech YSXT stock increased by 4.88% to $5.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.1 million.

stock increased by 4.88% to $5.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.1 million. Leslies LESL stock moved upwards by 4.59% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $79.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.59% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $79.3 million. Lottery.com SEGG stock rose 4.23% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.

stock rose 4.23% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million. Vera Bradley VRA stock moved upwards by 3.88% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.3 million.

Losers

Neo-Concept International NCI shares fell 4.9% to $2.12 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

shares fell 4.9% to $2.12 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million. Volcon VLCN shares decreased by 4.9% to $7.58. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

shares decreased by 4.9% to $7.58. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million. Epsium Enterprise EPSM shares declined by 4.14% to $23.2. The company's market cap stands at $283.9 million.

shares declined by 4.14% to $23.2. The company's market cap stands at $283.9 million. Allurion Technologies ALUR shares declined by 4.05% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.

shares declined by 4.05% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million. Springview Holdings SPHL shares decreased by 3.6% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

shares decreased by 3.6% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million. Allied Gaming AGAE stock decreased by 3.13% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $62.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.