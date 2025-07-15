July 15, 2025 5:07 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Naas Technology NAAS shares moved upwards by 10.3% to $0.61 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
  • Wag Group PET shares rose 6.72% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
  • YSX Tech YSXT stock increased by 4.88% to $5.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.1 million.
  • Leslies LESL stock moved upwards by 4.59% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $79.3 million.
  • Lottery.com SEGG stock rose 4.23% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.
  • Vera Bradley VRA stock moved upwards by 3.88% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.3 million.

Losers

  • Neo-Concept International NCI shares fell 4.9% to $2.12 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
  • Volcon VLCN shares decreased by 4.9% to $7.58. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
  • Epsium Enterprise EPSM shares declined by 4.14% to $23.2. The company's market cap stands at $283.9 million.
  • Allurion Technologies ALUR shares declined by 4.05% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
  • Springview Holdings SPHL shares decreased by 3.6% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
  • Allied Gaming AGAE stock decreased by 3.13% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $62.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

