12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Xcel Brands XELB stock rose 20.9% to $2.02 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB stock moved upwards by 10.12% to $6.2. The company's market cap stands at $105.7 million.

MaxsMaking MAMK stock moved upwards by 6.86% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.0 million.

PetMed Express PETS shares rose 4.07% to $3.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.5 million.

SharpLink Gaming SBET stock increased by 3.76% to $24.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

Brightstar Lottery BRSL shares moved upwards by 3.37% to $15.24. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.

Losers

Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock declined by 24.6% to $0.51 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.

Lobo EV Technologies LOBO shares decreased by 13.42% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

Autozi Internet Tech AZI shares decreased by 9.7% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $41.5 million.

Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET shares declined by 8.43% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $682.4 million.

Newegg Commerce NEGG shares decreased by 7.35% to $33.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $959.0 million.

Workhorse Gr WKHS stock decreased by 4.28% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $41.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.