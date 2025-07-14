12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Monogram Technologies MGRM stock moved upwards by 73.2% to $5.7 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $117.4 million.
- Basel Medical Group BMGL stock rose 69.33% to $3.81. The company's market cap stands at $42.2 million.
- Dare Bioscience DARE stock moved upwards by 66.59% to $4.19. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares rose 66.18% to $8.59. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- Cellectis CLLS shares rose 35.22% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $159.5 million.
- Cumberland CPIX stock moved upwards by 24.33% to $3.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.8 million.
Losers
- MiNK Therapeutics INKT shares decreased by 37.2% to $40.31 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.7 million.
- Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI stock decreased by 25.64% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
- Citius Oncology CTOR stock fell 23.41% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.7 million.
- Q32 Bio QTTB stock decreased by 23.31% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.
- Lixte Biotechnology LIXT shares decreased by 19.92% to $3.18. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
- Artelo Biosciences ARTL stock fell 16.65% to $19.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
