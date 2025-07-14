12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

TROOPS TROO stock moved upwards by 118.5% to $1.42 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $66.0 million.

Canaan CAN stock rose 26.92% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $331.6 million.

Optical Cable OCC stock increased by 26.69% to $6.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million.

Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL shares increased by 25.6% to $5.2.

Sequans Communications SQNS stock rose 23.3% to $5.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $742.3 million.

Trident Digital Tech TDTH stock moved upwards by 22.3% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.

Losers

Soluna Holdings SLNH shares fell 24.2% to $1.15 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.

XIAO-I AIXI stock fell 13.74% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million.

Comtech Telecom CMTL stock decreased by 13.59% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $84.3 million.

Unusual Machines UMAC stock fell 12.88% to $10.56. The company's market cap stands at $303.5 million.

MicroAlgo MLGO stock fell 12.75% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.

Diginex DGNX stock decreased by 11.88% to $58.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

