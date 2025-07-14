12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- TROOPS TROO stock moved upwards by 118.5% to $1.42 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $66.0 million.
- Canaan CAN stock rose 26.92% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $331.6 million.
- Optical Cable OCC stock increased by 26.69% to $6.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million.
- Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL shares increased by 25.6% to $5.2.
- Sequans Communications SQNS stock rose 23.3% to $5.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $742.3 million.
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH stock moved upwards by 22.3% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.
Losers
- Soluna Holdings SLNH shares fell 24.2% to $1.15 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.
- XIAO-I AIXI stock fell 13.74% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million.
- Comtech Telecom CMTL stock decreased by 13.59% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $84.3 million.
- Unusual Machines UMAC stock fell 12.88% to $10.56. The company's market cap stands at $303.5 million.
- MicroAlgo MLGO stock fell 12.75% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
- Diginex DGNX stock decreased by 11.88% to $58.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AIXIXIAO-I Corp
$2.00-14.2%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
4.80
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
36.46
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ARBKLArgo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026
$5.2827.4%
CANCanaan Inc
$0.899724.9%
CMTLComtech Telecommunications Corp
$2.51-12.6%
DGNXDiginex Ltd
$59.12-11.1%
MLGOMicroAlgo Inc
$0.6500-12.7%
OCCOptical Cable Corp
$6.1226.5%
SLNHSoluna Holdings Inc
$1.32-12.6%
SQNSSequans Communications SA
$5.6224.9%
TDTHTrident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd
$0.469822.8%
TROOTROOPS Inc
$1.50130.8%
UMACUnusual Machines Inc
$10.15-16.3%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.