12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Leslies LESL shares rose 11.8% to $0.47 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $85.4 million.
- Tuniu TOUR stock increased by 4.99% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.3 million.
- Lead Real Estate Co LRE stock moved upwards by 4.91% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.
- TCTM Kids IT Education VSA stock increased by 4.91% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
- XWELL XWEL stock increased by 4.6% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- EZGO Technologies EZGO shares increased by 3.8% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
Losers
- Newegg Commerce NEGG stock decreased by 10.5% to $44.06 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $559.6 million.
- Autozi Internet Tech AZI shares decreased by 6.89% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.
- Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA shares declined by 6.67% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
- Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares declined by 5.89% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $60.3 million.
- Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock declined by 5.04% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.
- Uxin UXIN shares fell 5.01% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $791.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AZIAutozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd
$0.333863.7%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
37.33
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
EZGOEZGO Technologies Ltd
$0.3451-%
GROVGrove Collaborative Holdings Inc
$1.44-4.00%
LESLLeslies Inc
$0.4500-2.36%
LRELead Real Estate Co Ltd
$1.927.86%
MMAMixed Martial Arts Group Ltd
$1.26-6.67%
NEGGNewegg Commerce Inc
$44.9156.3%
NVFYNova Lifestyle Inc
$2.4512.4%
TOURTuniu Corp
$0.8937-1.96%
UXINUxin Ltd
$4.7022.4%
VSATCTM Kids IT Education Inc
$1.2725.7%
XWELXWELL Inc
$1.021.58%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.