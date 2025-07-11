12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Leslies LESL shares rose 11.8% to $0.47 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $85.4 million.

Tuniu TOUR stock increased by 4.99% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.3 million.

Lead Real Estate Co LRE stock moved upwards by 4.91% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.

TCTM Kids IT Education VSA stock increased by 4.91% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.

XWELL XWEL stock increased by 4.6% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

EZGO Technologies EZGO shares increased by 3.8% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.

Losers

Newegg Commerce NEGG stock decreased by 10.5% to $44.06 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $559.6 million.

Autozi Internet Tech AZI shares decreased by 6.89% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.

Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA shares declined by 6.67% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.

Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares declined by 5.89% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $60.3 million.

Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock declined by 5.04% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.

Uxin UXIN shares fell 5.01% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $791.6 million.

