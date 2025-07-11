July 11, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Leslies LESL shares rose 11.8% to $0.47 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $85.4 million.
  • Tuniu TOUR stock increased by 4.99% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.3 million.
  • Lead Real Estate Co LRE stock moved upwards by 4.91% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.
  • TCTM Kids IT Education VSA stock increased by 4.91% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
  • XWELL XWEL stock increased by 4.6% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
  • EZGO Technologies EZGO shares increased by 3.8% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.

Losers

  • Newegg Commerce NEGG stock decreased by 10.5% to $44.06 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $559.6 million.
  • Autozi Internet Tech AZI shares decreased by 6.89% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.
  • Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA shares declined by 6.67% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
  • Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares declined by 5.89% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $60.3 million.
  • Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock declined by 5.04% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.
  • Uxin UXIN shares fell 5.01% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $791.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AZI Logo
AZIAutozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd
$0.333863.7%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
37.33
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
EZGO Logo
EZGOEZGO Technologies Ltd
$0.3451-%
GROV Logo
GROVGrove Collaborative Holdings Inc
$1.44-4.00%
LESL Logo
LESLLeslies Inc
$0.4500-2.36%
LRE Logo
LRELead Real Estate Co Ltd
$1.927.86%
MMA Logo
MMAMixed Martial Arts Group Ltd
$1.26-6.67%
NEGG Logo
NEGGNewegg Commerce Inc
$44.9156.3%
NVFY Logo
NVFYNova Lifestyle Inc
$2.4512.4%
TOUR Logo
TOURTuniu Corp
$0.8937-1.96%
UXIN Logo
UXINUxin Ltd
$4.7022.4%
VSA Logo
VSATCTM Kids IT Education Inc
$1.2725.7%
XWEL Logo
XWELXWELL Inc
$1.021.58%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved