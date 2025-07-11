12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Datavault AI DVLT stock rose 26.4% to $0.9 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million.

stock rose 26.4% to $0.9 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million. Cambium Networks CMBM stock rose 6.83% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.

stock rose 6.83% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million. BIT Mining BTCM stock increased by 6.06% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.7 million.

stock increased by 6.06% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.7 million. Airship AI Holdings AISP shares moved upwards by 5.2% to $5.46. The company's market cap stands at $178.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.2% to $5.46. The company's market cap stands at $178.9 million. Sobr Safe SOBR stock increased by 5.07% to $4.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.

stock increased by 5.07% to $4.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million. PDF Solutions PDFS shares rose 4.99% to $24.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $920.1 million.

Losers

Bit Origin BTOG shares decreased by 12.5% to $0.39 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.

shares decreased by 12.5% to $0.39 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million. Signing Day Sports SGN stock fell 7.15% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.

stock fell 7.15% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million. Soluna Holdings SLNH stock decreased by 6.63% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.

stock decreased by 6.63% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million. Argo Blockchain ARBK stock decreased by 5.52% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.

stock decreased by 5.52% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million. BTC Digital BTCT stock decreased by 4.95% to $4.04. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.

stock decreased by 4.95% to $4.04. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million. BeLive Holdings BLIV shares decreased by 4.47% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.