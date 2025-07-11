12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Datavault AI DVLT stock rose 26.4% to $0.9 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million.
- Cambium Networks CMBM stock rose 6.83% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
- BIT Mining BTCM stock increased by 6.06% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.7 million.
- Airship AI Holdings AISP shares moved upwards by 5.2% to $5.46. The company's market cap stands at $178.9 million.
- Sobr Safe SOBR stock increased by 5.07% to $4.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
- PDF Solutions PDFS shares rose 4.99% to $24.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $920.1 million.
Losers
- Bit Origin BTOG shares decreased by 12.5% to $0.39 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
- Signing Day Sports SGN stock fell 7.15% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH stock decreased by 6.63% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK stock decreased by 5.52% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
- BTC Digital BTCT stock decreased by 4.95% to $4.04. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.
- BeLive Holdings BLIV shares decreased by 4.47% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AISPAirship AI Holdings Inc
$5.49-2.31%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
87.53
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
17.98
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ARBKArgo Blockchain PLC
$0.29135.16%
BLIVBeLive Holdings
$3.21-1.53%
BTCMBIT Mining Ltd
$4.24-32.2%
BTCTBTC Digital Ltd
$4.058.00%
BTOGBit Origin Ltd
$0.381031.4%
CMBMCambium Networks Corp
$0.47327.35%
DVLTDatavault AI Inc
$0.929431.9%
PDFSPDF Solutions Inc
$24.172.81%
SGNSigning Day Sports Inc
$2.1877.2%
SLNHSoluna Holdings Inc
$1.4939.3%
SOBRSobr Safe Inc
$4.9713.9%
