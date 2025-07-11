12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Signing Day Sports SGN shares rose 102.4% to $2.49 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.

Zepp Health ZEPP stock increased by 54.02% to $9.38. The company's market cap stands at $365.2 million.

Bit Origin BTOG stock increased by 51.34% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.

Unusual Machines UMAC stock increased by 43.03% to $12.43. The company's market cap stands at $217.6 million.

Soluna Holdings SLNH stock moved upwards by 42.05% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.

Abits Group ABTS stock moved upwards by 27.4% to $5.7. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.

Losers

BIT Mining BTCM stock decreased by 31.2% to $4.3 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.7 million.

SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares declined by 20.91% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.

3 E Network MASK shares fell 17.84% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.

Next Technology Holding NXTT stock decreased by 17.24% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Wolfspeed WOLF stock decreased by 13.53% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $247.4 million.

BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR shares fell 12.72% to $40.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.

