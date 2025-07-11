12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Signing Day Sports SGN shares rose 102.4% to $2.49 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- Zepp Health ZEPP stock increased by 54.02% to $9.38. The company's market cap stands at $365.2 million.
- Bit Origin BTOG stock increased by 51.34% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
- Unusual Machines UMAC stock increased by 43.03% to $12.43. The company's market cap stands at $217.6 million.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH stock moved upwards by 42.05% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.
- Abits Group ABTS stock moved upwards by 27.4% to $5.7. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
Losers
- BIT Mining BTCM stock decreased by 31.2% to $4.3 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.7 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares declined by 20.91% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
- 3 E Network MASK shares fell 17.84% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
- Next Technology Holding NXTT stock decreased by 17.24% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Wolfspeed WOLF stock decreased by 13.53% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $247.4 million.
- BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR shares fell 12.72% to $40.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ABTSAbits Group Inc
$5.5624.4%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
10.16
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
77.19
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BMNRBitMine Immersion Technologies Inc
$39.95-13.2%
BTCMBIT Mining Ltd
$4.28-31.5%
BTOGBit Origin Ltd
$0.415043.1%
MASK3 E Network Technology Group Ltd
$1.71-20.1%
NXTTNext Technology Holding Inc
$2.40-17.1%
SGNSigning Day Sports Inc
$2.48102.0%
SLNHSoluna Holdings Inc
$1.5040.2%
SMXSMX (Security Matters) PLC
$2.57-17.4%
UMACUnusual Machines Inc
$12.1439.7%
WOLFWolfspeed Inc
$1.36-14.5%
ZEPPZepp Health Corp
$9.2551.9%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.