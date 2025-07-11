12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares moved upwards by 51.6% to $0.07 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.

ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares increased by 26.7% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares moved upwards by 9.67% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.

Safe Pro Group SPAI shares rose 7.69% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $43.3 million.

Globavend Holdings GVH shares moved upwards by 7.67% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.

Orion Energy Sys OESX stock moved upwards by 7.63% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.

Losers

Concorde Intl Gr CIGL stock fell 27.7% to $4.09 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.3 million.

Nuvve Holding NVVE stock declined by 12.85% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.

Resolute Holdings Mgmt RHLD shares declined by 9.71% to $36.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $340.0 million.

Air Industries AIRI shares decreased by 6.09% to $3.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.

Urban-gro UGRO stock declined by 5.53% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.

Wheels Up Experience UP shares declined by 5.33% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

