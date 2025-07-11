12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Signing Day Sports SGN stock rose 138.2% to $2.93 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- Bit Origin BTOG shares moved upwards by 60.51% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
- Red Cat Holdings RCAT shares moved upwards by 14.74% to $7.78. The company's market cap stands at $667.3 million.
- BTC Digital BTCT stock moved upwards by 14.66% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.
- ZenaTech ZENA shares moved upwards by 13.55% to $4.78. The company's market cap stands at $107.3 million.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK stock rose 12.2% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
Losers
- UTStarcom Holdings UTSI shares declined by 16.8% to $2.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million.
- BIT Mining BTCM stock declined by 15.21% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.7 million.
- Fatpipe FATN stock declined by 11.74% to $8.2. The company's market cap stands at $128.3 million.
- HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock fell 8.28% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
- Sequans Communications SQNS shares decreased by 7.7% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $99.5 million.
- T Stamp IDAI stock declined by 7.31% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
