12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

shares moved upwards by 13.55% to $4.78. The company's market cap stands at $107.3 million. Argo Blockchain ARBK stock rose 12.2% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.

Losers

shares decreased by 7.7% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $99.5 million. T Stamp IDAI stock declined by 7.31% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.