12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- IGC Pharma IGC shares moved upwards by 56.4% to $0.57 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.
- Personalis PSNL stock moved upwards by 11.03% to $7.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $580.9 million.
- Intensity Therapeutics INTS shares increased by 10.93% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
- Liminatus Pharma LIMN stock increased by 9.35% to $5.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.3 million.
- Nurix Therapeutics NRIX stock moved upwards by 7.73% to $14.2. The company's market cap stands at $930.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Inspire Veterinary IVP stock increased by 6.95% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
Losers
- Mereo BioPharma Group MREO shares fell 37.7% to $1.83 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $449.9 million.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE shares fell 27.66% to $29.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- Creative Medical Tech CELZ shares declined by 27.33% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
- Basel Medical Group BMGL stock declined by 9.95% to $3.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million.
- Aethlon Medical AEMD shares fell 7.59% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
- Jin Medical International ZJYL shares fell 6.73% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $90.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
