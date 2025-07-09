July 9, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • IGC Pharma IGC shares moved upwards by 56.4% to $0.57 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.
  • Personalis PSNL stock moved upwards by 11.03% to $7.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $580.9 million.
  • Intensity Therapeutics INTS shares increased by 10.93% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
  • Liminatus Pharma LIMN stock increased by 9.35% to $5.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.3 million.
  • Nurix Therapeutics NRIX stock moved upwards by 7.73% to $14.2. The company's market cap stands at $930.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Inspire Veterinary IVP stock increased by 6.95% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.

Losers

  • Mereo BioPharma Group MREO shares fell 37.7% to $1.83 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $449.9 million.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE shares fell 27.66% to $29.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
  • Creative Medical Tech CELZ shares declined by 27.33% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
  • Basel Medical Group BMGL stock declined by 9.95% to $3.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million.
  • Aethlon Medical AEMD shares fell 7.59% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
  • Jin Medical International ZJYL shares fell 6.73% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $90.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

