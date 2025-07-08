July 8, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Amprius Technologies AMPX stock rose 13.6% to $5.61 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $595.4 million.
  • Laser Photonics LASE stock rose 11.29% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SES AI SES shares rose 6.87% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $309.5 million.
  • 374Water SCWO shares increased by 6.68% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.
  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock moved upwards by 5.94% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

Losers

  • Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares fell 8.6% to $0.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
  • Pinnacle Food Group PFAI stock decreased by 7.39% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
  • Sunrun RUN stock decreased by 6.4% to $10.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
  • Eshallgo EHGO stock fell 6.04% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
  • Nuburu BURU shares fell 6.03% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
  • Singularity Future Tech SGLY shares decreased by 5.88% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

