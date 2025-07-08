11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Amprius Technologies AMPX stock rose 13.6% to $5.61 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $595.4 million.

Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock moved upwards by 5.94% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

Losers

Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares fell 8.6% to $0.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

Singularity Future Tech SGLY shares decreased by 5.88% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.