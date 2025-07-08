11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Amprius Technologies AMPX stock rose 13.6% to $5.61 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $595.4 million.
- Laser Photonics LASE stock rose 11.29% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- SES AI SES shares rose 6.87% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $309.5 million.
- 374Water SCWO shares increased by 6.68% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock moved upwards by 5.94% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
Losers
- Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares fell 8.6% to $0.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
- Pinnacle Food Group PFAI stock decreased by 7.39% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
- Sunrun RUN stock decreased by 6.4% to $10.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Eshallgo EHGO stock fell 6.04% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
- Nuburu BURU shares fell 6.03% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
- Singularity Future Tech SGLY shares decreased by 5.88% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
AMPXAmprius Technologies Inc
$5.6314.0%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
97.86
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
22.59
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BURUNuburu Inc
$0.3401-6.82%
EHGOEshallgo Inc
$0.8260-5.92%
HTOOFusion Fuel Green PLC
$0.1785-5.15%
LASELaser Photonics Corp
$2.7213.8%
PFAIPinnacle Food Group Ltd
$1.60-9.09%
RUNSunrun Inc
$10.30-7.29%
SCWO374Water Inc
$0.20578.26%
SESSES AI Corp
$0.86092.01%
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$0.5814-5.23%
SGLYSingularity Future Technology Ltd
$0.9601-5.87%
