12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Locafy LCFY stock moved upwards by 10.0% to $4.71 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.
- T Stamp IDAI shares rose 8.88% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
- Schmid Group SHMD shares increased by 6.6% to $3.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.8 million.
- Unisys UIS stock increased by 5.04% to $4.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $321.9 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
- Jamf Holding JAMF shares rose 4.6% to $9.32. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
Losers
- Abits Group ABTS shares fell 4.8% to $4.33 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
- Bit Origin BTOG stock declined by 4.07% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
- Neonode NEON shares fell 4.03% to $26.5. The company's market cap stands at $442.9 million.
- Mobix Labs MOBX shares fell 3.69% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN shares fell 3.6% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $64.3 million.
- Workiva WK shares fell 3.02% to $66.17. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
