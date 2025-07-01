12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares rose 16.7% to $0.49 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
- Verint Systems VRNT shares increased by 11.24% to $20.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP stock rose 8.3% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $63.9 million.
- Infobird Co IFBD stock moved upwards by 7.54% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
- Datavault AI DVLT stock rose 4.53% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 million.
- ScanTech AI Systems STAI shares rose 4.24% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
Losers
- Argo Blockchain ARBK stock decreased by 13.9% to $0.32 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
- Ostin Technology Group OST stock declined by 12.16% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
- BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR stock fell 10.9% to $40.99. The company's market cap stands at $205.5 million.
- Actelis Networks ASNS shares fell 10.53% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- Next Technology Holding NXTT shares declined by 5.25% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Cambium Networks CMBM stock declined by 4.99% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
