12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC shares increased by 354.4% to $13.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
  • Hyperscale Data GPUS shares rose 56.42% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
  • Flux Power Holdings FLUX shares moved upwards by 10.59% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.
  • Wheels Up Experience UP stock moved upwards by 6.54% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $747.7 million.
  • Tecogen TGEN shares moved upwards by 6.17% to $7.22. The company's market cap stands at $171.8 million.
  • C3is CISS stock increased by 6.09% to $3.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.

Losers

  • Globavend Holdings GVH stock decreased by 31.8% to $0.08 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
  • Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE stock decreased by 23.3% to $6.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.7 million.
  • Professional Diversity IPDN shares decreased by 21.01% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
  • OneConstruction Group ONEG shares declined by 12.49% to $6.83. The company's market cap stands at $101.4 million.
  • Lucas GC LGCL stock declined by 11.22% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.4 million.
  • Swvl Holdings SWVL stock fell 11.01% to $3.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BGLC Logo
BGLCBioNexus Gene Lab Corp
$12.83317.9%

Overview
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

