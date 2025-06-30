12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Artelo Biosciences ARTL shares moved upwards by 113.0% to $14.46 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.
- Klotho Neurosciences KLTO stock increased by 61.1% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
- Vor Biopharma VOR shares rose 54.24% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.4 million.
- Know Labs KNW stock rose 33.94% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
- OneMedNet ONMD stock moved upwards by 24.27% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
- Acurx Pharmaceuticals ACXP stock moved upwards by 22.97% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
Losers
- INmune Bio INMB shares decreased by 59.9% to $2.14 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $124.6 million.
- Unity Biotechnology UBX shares decreased by 31.55% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
- NuCana NCNA stock declined by 30.27% to $0.06. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million.
- Sera Prognostics SERA stock decreased by 29.96% to $2.87. The company's market cap stands at $154.0 million.
- Unicycive Therapeutics UNCY stock declined by 27.8% to $4.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.0 million.
- Odysight ai ODYS shares decreased by 27.44% to $5.09. The company's market cap stands at $114.3 million.
