June 27, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Mobilicom MOB stock moved upwards by 9.3% to $2.71 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.
  • Wetouch Technology WETH shares increased by 7.97% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
  • Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares rose 7.62% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
  • AEye LIDR stock moved upwards by 6.09% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
  • PicoCELA PCLA stock increased by 5.63% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million.
  • ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock rose 5.09% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.

Losers

  • Saverone 2014 SVRE stock decreased by 9.4% to $2.88 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.
  • Ostin Technology Group OST stock declined by 7.13% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.0 million.
  • Youxin Technology YAAS stock declined by 6.67% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $124.8 million.
  • ClearOne CLRO stock declined by 5.15% to $5.35. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
  • Cheetah Mobile CMCM shares declined by 4.35% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $134.4 million.
  Rackspace Technology RXT stock decreased by 4.25% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $301.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

