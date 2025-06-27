12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Mobilicom MOB stock moved upwards by 9.3% to $2.71 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.
- Wetouch Technology WETH shares increased by 7.97% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares rose 7.62% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- AEye LIDR stock moved upwards by 6.09% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
- PicoCELA PCLA stock increased by 5.63% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million.
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock rose 5.09% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.
Losers
- Saverone 2014 SVRE stock decreased by 9.4% to $2.88 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.
- Ostin Technology Group OST stock declined by 7.13% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.0 million.
- Youxin Technology YAAS stock declined by 6.67% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $124.8 million.
- ClearOne CLRO stock declined by 5.15% to $5.35. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
- Cheetah Mobile CMCM shares declined by 4.35% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $134.4 million.
- Rackspace Technology RXT stock decreased by 4.25% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $301.4 million.
