June 27, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Locafy LCFY stock increased by 250.6% to $8.94 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
  • Saverone 2014 SVRE shares moved upwards by 66.07% to $3.82. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
  • Youxin Technology YAAS stock moved upwards by 31.72% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $124.8 million.
  • Auddia AUUD shares rose 19.73% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
  • Cyngn CYN stock rose 19.66% to $16.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
  • CXApp CXAI shares moved upwards by 17.98% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.

Losers

  • Ostin Technology Group OST shares fell 40.8% to $0.33 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $59.0 million.
  • Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI stock fell 18.01% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • 3 E Network MASK shares fell 15.33% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.
  • Wolfspeed WOLF stock fell 13.89% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $75.7 million.
  • Nano Labs NA stock declined by 12.04% to $10.09. The company's market cap stands at $191.3 million.
  Blaize Holdings BZAI shares declined by 10.08% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.



