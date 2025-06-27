12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Locafy LCFY stock increased by 250.6% to $8.94 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
- Saverone 2014 SVRE shares moved upwards by 66.07% to $3.82. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
- Youxin Technology YAAS stock moved upwards by 31.72% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $124.8 million.
- Auddia AUUD shares rose 19.73% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- Cyngn CYN stock rose 19.66% to $16.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
- CXApp CXAI shares moved upwards by 17.98% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.
Losers
- Ostin Technology Group OST shares fell 40.8% to $0.33 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $59.0 million.
- Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI stock fell 18.01% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- 3 E Network MASK shares fell 15.33% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.
- Wolfspeed WOLF stock fell 13.89% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $75.7 million.
- Nano Labs NA stock declined by 12.04% to $10.09. The company's market cap stands at $191.3 million.
- Blaize Holdings BZAI shares declined by 10.08% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.5 million.
