12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA stock increased by 18.9% to $1.32 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.
- American Outdoor Brands AOUT stock increased by 11.03% to $13.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Nike NKE shares increased by 10.64% to $69.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Noodles NDLS stock increased by 8.36% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million.
- JX Luxventure Group JXG stock rose 8.28% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
- Springview Holdings SPHL stock increased by 6.96% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
Losers
- Perfect Moment PMNT shares fell 28.1% to $0.3 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Lead Real Estate Co LRE shares declined by 8.66% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.
- Live Ventures LIVE stock fell 8.28% to $14.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.3 million.
- MKDWell Tech MKDW shares fell 7.3% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.8 million.
- Wag Group PET stock decreased by 7.26% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
- Neo-Concept International NCI shares decreased by 6.61% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
