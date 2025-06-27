June 27, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA stock increased by 18.9% to $1.32 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.
  • American Outdoor Brands AOUT stock increased by 11.03% to $13.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Nike NKE shares increased by 10.64% to $69.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Noodles NDLS stock increased by 8.36% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million.
  • JX Luxventure Group JXG stock rose 8.28% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
  • Springview Holdings SPHL stock increased by 6.96% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

Losers

  • Perfect Moment PMNT shares fell 28.1% to $0.3 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • Lead Real Estate Co LRE shares declined by 8.66% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.
  • Live Ventures LIVE stock fell 8.28% to $14.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.3 million.
  • MKDWell Tech MKDW shares fell 7.3% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.8 million.
  • Wag Group PET stock decreased by 7.26% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
  • Neo-Concept International NCI shares decreased by 6.61% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AOUT Logo
AOUTAmerican Outdoor Brands Inc
$13.5813.6%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
61.43
Growth
25.74
Quality
Not Available
Value
81.54
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
JXG Logo
JXGJX Luxventure Group Inc
$1.708.28%
LIVE Logo
LIVELive Ventures Inc
$14.40-8.28%
LRE Logo
LRELead Real Estate Co Ltd
$1.70-8.66%
MKDW Logo
MKDWMKDWell Tech Inc
$0.2278-6.14%
MMA Logo
MMAMixed Martial Arts Group Ltd
$1.3017.1%
NCI Logo
NCINeo-Concept International Group Holdings Ltd
$2.48-3.89%
NDLS Logo
NDLSNoodles & Co
$0.72601.44%
NKE Logo
NKENike Inc
$68.719.87%
PET Logo
PETWag Group Co
$0.1096-3.09%
PMNT Logo
PMNTPerfect Moment Ltd
$0.2990-29.5%
SPHL Logo
SPHLSpringview Holdings Ltd
$0.52981.88%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved