June 26, 2025

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • NanoVibronix NAOV shares increased by 45.2% to $1.25 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
  • INmune Bio INMB shares increased by 41.08% to $8.86. The company's market cap stands at $172.3 million.
  • Actuate Therapeutics ACTU shares increased by 18.04% to $6.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.3 million.
  • WORK Medical Tech Gr WOK shares increased by 13.32% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
  • Vor Biopharma VOR stock rose 11.12% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $69.2 million.
  • GlucoTrack GCTK shares moved upwards by 7.83% to $5.63. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.

Losers

  • Aethlon Medical AEMD stock decreased by 20.1% to $1.55 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL shares declined by 17.33% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
  • Achieve Life Sciences ACHV shares decreased by 12.83% to $3.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.8 million.
  • Cormedix CRMD stock declined by 10.97% to $13.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Lixte Biotechnology LIXT stock fell 9.17% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares fell 8.6% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

