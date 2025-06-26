12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- NanoVibronix NAOV shares increased by 45.2% to $1.25 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
- INmune Bio INMB shares increased by 41.08% to $8.86. The company's market cap stands at $172.3 million.
- Actuate Therapeutics ACTU shares increased by 18.04% to $6.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.3 million.
- WORK Medical Tech Gr WOK shares increased by 13.32% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
- Vor Biopharma VOR stock rose 11.12% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $69.2 million.
- GlucoTrack GCTK shares moved upwards by 7.83% to $5.63. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
Losers
- Aethlon Medical AEMD stock decreased by 20.1% to $1.55 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL shares declined by 17.33% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Achieve Life Sciences ACHV shares decreased by 12.83% to $3.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.8 million.
- Cormedix CRMD stock declined by 10.97% to $13.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Lixte Biotechnology LIXT stock fell 9.17% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
- Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares fell 8.6% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ACTUActuate Therapeutics Inc
$6.876.68%
ADILAdial Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.404064.2%
AEMDAethlon Medical Inc
$1.612.55%
CRMDCormedix Inc
$13.34-10.9%
GCTKGlucoTrack Inc
$5.38-31.4%
INMBINmune Bio Inc
$8.9521.4%
LIXTLixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc
$0.7112-8.70%
NAOVNanoVibronix Inc
$1.2643.4%
PSTVPlus Therapeutics Inc
$0.33606.67%
VORVor Biopharma Inc
$0.951671.7%
WOKWORK Medical Technology Group Ltd
$0.7261-%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in