June 25, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • DHI Group DHX stock increased by 7.3% to $2.8 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $124.3 million.
  • Vivid Seats SEAT shares rose 5.81% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $215.5 million.
  • iOThree IOTR stock rose 5.2% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
  • Starz Entertainment STRZ stock rose 4.98% to $16.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.1 million.
  • Cardlytics CDLX shares moved upwards by 4.84% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $86.1 million.
  • Fast Track FTRK shares increased by 4.81% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.1 million.

Losers

  • Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI stock declined by 10.3% to $3.67 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
  • Grupo Televisa TV shares decreased by 4.9% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • EPWK Holdings EPWK shares decreased by 4.05% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
  • Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares declined by 3.68% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
  • CuriosityStream CURI stock decreased by 3.66% to $5.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $329.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AEHL Logo
AEHLAntelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd
$2.620.38%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
1.96
Growth
18.38
Quality
Not Available
Value
88.74
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BBGI Logo
BBGIBeasley Broadcast Group Inc
$3.67-10.5%
CDLX Logo
CDLXCardlytics Inc
$1.735.49%
CURI Logo
CURICuriosityStream Inc
$5.62-2.09%
DHX Logo
DHXDHI Group Inc
$2.809.78%
EPWK Logo
EPWKEPWK Holdings Ltd
$0.549411.0%
FTRK Logo
FTRKFast Track Group
$1.72-31.2%
IOTR Logo
IOTRiOThree Ltd
$0.4100-2.15%
SEAT Logo
SEATVivid Seats Inc
$1.734.22%
STRZ Logo
STRZStarz Entertainment Corp
$16.866.64%
TV Logo
TVGrupo Televisa SAB
$2.33-6.05%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved