11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- DHI Group DHX stock increased by 7.3% to $2.8 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $124.3 million.
- Vivid Seats SEAT shares rose 5.81% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $215.5 million.
- iOThree IOTR stock rose 5.2% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
- Starz Entertainment STRZ stock rose 4.98% to $16.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.1 million.
- Cardlytics CDLX shares moved upwards by 4.84% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $86.1 million.
- Fast Track FTRK shares increased by 4.81% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.1 million.
Losers
- Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI stock declined by 10.3% to $3.67 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
- Grupo Televisa TV shares decreased by 4.9% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- EPWK Holdings EPWK shares decreased by 4.05% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
- Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares declined by 3.68% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
- CuriosityStream CURI stock decreased by 3.66% to $5.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $329.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AEHLAntelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd
$2.620.38%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
1.96
Growth
18.38
Quality
Not Available
Value
88.74
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BBGIBeasley Broadcast Group Inc
$3.67-10.5%
CDLXCardlytics Inc
$1.735.49%
CURICuriosityStream Inc
$5.62-2.09%
DHXDHI Group Inc
$2.809.78%
EPWKEPWK Holdings Ltd
$0.549411.0%
FTRKFast Track Group
$1.72-31.2%
IOTRiOThree Ltd
$0.4100-2.15%
SEATVivid Seats Inc
$1.734.22%
STRZStarz Entertainment Corp
$16.866.64%
TVGrupo Televisa SAB
$2.33-6.05%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in