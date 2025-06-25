12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Bumble BMBL shares increased by 21.6% to $6.34 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $538.1 million.
- So-Young Intl SY stock increased by 13.11% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.4 million.
- Lee Enterprises LEE stock increased by 10.87% to $6.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million.
- EPWK Holdings EPWK shares rose 10.38% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
- Harte-Hanks HHS stock rose 9.11% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.
- Intelligent Group INTJ shares rose 8.71% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
Losers
- Fast Track FTRK stock declined by 36.0% to $1.6 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $53.1 million.
- Oriental Culture Holding OCG shares fell 12.94% to $5.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.4 million.
- System1 SST shares fell 12.87% to $8.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.6 million.
- VS Media Holdings VSME stock decreased by 11.69% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $47.9 million.
- Intelligent Protection IPM stock fell 10.82% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.
- LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH shares decreased by 10.35% to $12.53. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
