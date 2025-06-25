12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares increased by 87.2% to $0.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.
- Portage Biotech PRTG stock increased by 22.67% to $6.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
- AEON Biopharma AEON shares increased by 17.13% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- Liminatus Pharma LIMN shares increased by 17.13% to $31.24. The company's market cap stands at $693.8 million.
- BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI stock increased by 16.76% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
- Precision BioSciences DTIL shares increased by 16.01% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.6 million.
Losers
- OneMedNet ONMD stock fell 11.7% to $0.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
- Forte Biosciences FBRX stock decreased by 11.01% to $12.61. The company's market cap stands at $93.2 million.
- Trinity Biotech TRIB stock declined by 10.4% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
- InspireMD NSPR stock declined by 10.31% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $75.8 million.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals XTLB stock declined by 9.17% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
- Vor Biopharma VOR shares fell 7.99% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $39.7 million.
