12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- QuantumScape QS stock moved upwards by 29.8% to $5.62 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Genius Group GNS shares moved upwards by 8.72% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
- ZHONGCHAO ZCMD shares rose 6.19% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.
- Foresight Autonomous FRSX stock increased by 4.96% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- Fly-E Group FLYE shares increased by 4.46% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 million.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares moved upwards by 4.31% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
Losers
- Torrid Holdings CURV shares fell 25.5% to $3.8 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $533.5 million.
- Boqii Holding BQ shares fell 7.7% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- Color Star Tech ADD stock fell 7.66% to $0.95.
- Wah Fu Education Gr WAFU stock fell 5.56% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- TH International THCH shares fell 4.7% to $2.64. The company's market cap stands at $88.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Rent the Runway RENT shares fell 4.39% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ADDColor Star Technology Co Ltd
$0.9512-4.69%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.28
Growth
11.97
Quality
Not Available
Value
46.01
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BQBoqii Holding Ltd
$2.158.04%
CURVTorrid Holdings Inc
$3.93-22.6%
FLYEFly-E Group Inc
$1.1317.4%
FRSXForesight Autonomous Holdings Ltd
$0.48180.35%
GNSGenius Group Ltd
$0.744739.5%
JZXNJiuzi Holdings Inc
$0.93985.48%
QSQuantumScape Corp
$5.2423.6%
RENTRent the Runway Inc
$4.801.69%
THCHTH International Ltd
$2.64-4.35%
WAFUWah Fu Education Group Ltd
$1.36-2.16%
ZCMDZHONGCHAO Inc
$1.20-4.00%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in