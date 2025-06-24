June 24, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • QuantumScape QS stock moved upwards by 29.8% to $5.62 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • Genius Group GNS shares moved upwards by 8.72% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
  • ZHONGCHAO ZCMD shares rose 6.19% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.
  • Foresight Autonomous FRSX stock increased by 4.96% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
  • Fly-E Group FLYE shares increased by 4.46% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares moved upwards by 4.31% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

Losers

  • Torrid Holdings CURV shares fell 25.5% to $3.8 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $533.5 million.
  • Boqii Holding BQ shares fell 7.7% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • Color Star Tech ADD stock fell 7.66% to $0.95.
  • Wah Fu Education Gr WAFU stock fell 5.56% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • TH International THCH shares fell 4.7% to $2.64. The company's market cap stands at $88.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Rent the Runway RENT shares fell 4.39% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

