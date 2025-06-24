12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR shares increased by 13.6% to $1.46 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
- Cibus CBUS stock rose 11.54% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $73.0 million.
- LakeShore Biopharma LSB shares rose 9.11% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.
- NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC shares rose 6.62% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million.
- Ontrak OTRK shares rose 6.62% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
- Nektar Therapeutics NKTR stock increased by 6.29% to $26.0. The company's market cap stands at $118.3 million.
Losers
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals XTLB shares declined by 11.5% to $1.16 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
- OneMedNet ONMD shares fell 10.35% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
- Forte Biosciences FBRX shares declined by 10.31% to $12.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.0 million.
- InspireMD NSPR stock declined by 8.55% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.2 million.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI shares declined by 8.09% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
- Lixte Biotechnology LIXT shares decreased by 7.95% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CASICASI Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.251.63%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
5.99
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
33.00
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CBUSCibus Inc
$1.637.95%
CTXRCitius Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.5247.6%
FBRXForte Biosciences Inc
$13.001.88%
LIXTLixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc
$0.80001.57%
LSBLakeShore Biopharma Co Ltd
$1.047.22%
NKTRNektar Therapeutics
$26.17174.3%
NMTCNeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp
$0.740011.7%
NSPRInspireMD Inc
$2.20-12.7%
ONMDOneMedNet Corp
$0.619982.3%
OTRKOntrak Inc
$1.07-19.6%
XTLBXTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd
$1.1613.7%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in