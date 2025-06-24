June 24, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR shares increased by 13.6% to $1.46 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
  • Cibus CBUS stock rose 11.54% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $73.0 million.
  • LakeShore Biopharma LSB shares rose 9.11% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.
  • NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC shares rose 6.62% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million.
  • Ontrak OTRK shares rose 6.62% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
  • Nektar Therapeutics NKTR stock increased by 6.29% to $26.0. The company's market cap stands at $118.3 million.

Losers

  • XTL Biopharmaceuticals XTLB shares declined by 11.5% to $1.16 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
  • OneMedNet ONMD shares fell 10.35% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
  • Forte Biosciences FBRX shares declined by 10.31% to $12.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.0 million.
  • InspireMD NSPR stock declined by 8.55% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.2 million.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI shares declined by 8.09% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
  • Lixte Biotechnology LIXT shares decreased by 7.95% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CASI Logo
CASICASI Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.251.63%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
5.99
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
33.00
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CBUS Logo
CBUSCibus Inc
$1.637.95%
CTXR Logo
CTXRCitius Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.5247.6%
FBRX Logo
FBRXForte Biosciences Inc
$13.001.88%
LIXT Logo
LIXTLixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc
$0.80001.57%
LSB Logo
LSBLakeShore Biopharma Co Ltd
$1.047.22%
NKTR Logo
NKTRNektar Therapeutics
$26.17174.3%
NMTC Logo
NMTCNeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp
$0.740011.7%
NSPR Logo
NSPRInspireMD Inc
$2.20-12.7%
ONMD Logo
ONMDOneMedNet Corp
$0.619982.3%
OTRK Logo
OTRKOntrak Inc
$1.07-19.6%
XTLB Logo
XTLBXTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd
$1.1613.7%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved