11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Nano Labs NA stock moved upwards by 157.1% to $28.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $181.7 million.
- Blaize Holdings BZAI stock increased by 14.1% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.0 million.
- Oblong OBLG stock rose 12.16% to $3.78. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
- Aurora Mobile JG stock rose 11.7% to $11.74. The company's market cap stands at $62.9 million.
- Rezolve AI RZLV stock rose 10.78% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $497.0 million.
- Greenidge Generation GREE shares rose 10.34% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
Losers
- X3 Holdings XTKG shares fell 16.8% to $1.83 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $79.3 million.
- SmartKem SMTK shares decreased by 11.49% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- WM Tech MAPS stock decreased by 10.38% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.3 million.
- Rail Vision RVSN shares decreased by 9.84% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
- Cambium Networks CMBM shares decreased by 5.0% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BZAIBlaize Holdings Inc
$2.7915.8%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
1.54
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CMBMCambium Networks Corp
$0.36855.83%
GREEGreenidge Generation Holdings Inc
$1.268.62%
JGAurora Mobile Ltd
$11.7511.8%
MAPSWM Technology Inc
$0.9600-9.43%
NANano Labs Ltd
$29.98175.3%
OBLGOblong Inc
$3.7110.1%
RVSNRail Vision Ltd
$0.2998-2.38%
RZLVRezolve AI PLC
$2.2610.8%
SMTKSmartKem Inc
$0.8100-12.4%
XTKGX3 Holdings Co Ltd
$1.83-16.8%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in