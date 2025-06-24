June 24, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Nano Labs NA stock moved upwards by 157.1% to $28.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $181.7 million.
  • Blaize Holdings BZAI stock increased by 14.1% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.0 million.
  • Oblong OBLG stock rose 12.16% to $3.78. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
  • Aurora Mobile JG stock rose 11.7% to $11.74. The company's market cap stands at $62.9 million.
  • Rezolve AI RZLV stock rose 10.78% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $497.0 million.
  • Greenidge Generation GREE shares rose 10.34% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.

Losers

  • X3 Holdings XTKG shares fell 16.8% to $1.83 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $79.3 million.
  • SmartKem SMTK shares decreased by 11.49% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
  • WM Tech MAPS stock decreased by 10.38% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.3 million.
  • Rail Vision RVSN shares decreased by 9.84% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
  • Cambium Networks CMBM shares decreased by 5.0% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

