12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Interlink Electronics LINK stock moved upwards by 25.6% to $5.64 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 million.
- Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD shares moved upwards by 16.34% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
- Intchains Gr ICG stock rose 15.96% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.8 million.
- Zeta Global Holdings ZETA stock rose 14.38% to $16.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- RF Industries RFIL stock moved upwards by 13.47% to $5.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.
- Comtech Telecom CMTL shares moved upwards by 10.98% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $65.5 million.
Losers
- Wolfspeed WOLF stock fell 32.4% to $0.61 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $140.0 million.
- Next Technology Holding NXTT stock fell 30.82% to $2.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Gorilla Tech Gr GRRR stock decreased by 20.93% to $19.95. The company's market cap stands at $465.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Sequans Communications SQNS stock decreased by 18.14% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $119.5 million.
- Digi Power X DGXX shares declined by 15.72% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $101.6 million.
- Creative Global Tech CGTL shares declined by 15.18% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CGTLCreative Global Technology Holdings Ltd
$1.24-14.5%
CMTLComtech Telecommunications Corp
$2.4811.0%
DGXXDigi Power X Inc
$2.35-16.1%
GRRRGorilla Technology Group Inc
$19.99-20.8%
ICGIntchains Group Ltd
$1.4521.9%
LINKInterlink Electronics Inc
$5.2817.6%
NXTTNext Technology Holding Inc
$2.15-37.5%
RFILRF Industries Ltd
$5.5313.8%
SQNSSequans Communications SA
$1.59-17.6%
WOLFWolfspeed Inc
$0.6048-32.8%
ZETAZeta Global Holdings Corp
$16.0713.3%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in