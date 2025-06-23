June 23, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Interlink Electronics LINK stock moved upwards by 25.6% to $5.64 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 million.
  • Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD shares moved upwards by 16.34% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
  • Intchains Gr ICG stock rose 15.96% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.8 million.
  • Zeta Global Holdings ZETA stock rose 14.38% to $16.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
  • RF Industries RFIL stock moved upwards by 13.47% to $5.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.
  • Comtech Telecom CMTL shares moved upwards by 10.98% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $65.5 million.

Losers

  • Wolfspeed WOLF stock fell 32.4% to $0.61 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $140.0 million.
  • Next Technology Holding NXTT stock fell 30.82% to $2.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Gorilla Tech Gr GRRR stock decreased by 20.93% to $19.95. The company's market cap stands at $465.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Sequans Communications SQNS stock decreased by 18.14% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $119.5 million.
  • Digi Power X DGXX shares declined by 15.72% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $101.6 million.
  • Creative Global Tech CGTL shares declined by 15.18% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

