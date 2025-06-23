June 23, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Indaptus Therapeutics INDP stock increased by 141.3% to $0.65 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
  • Impact BioMedical IBO shares moved upwards by 104.55% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
  • Cidara Therapeutics CDTX shares moved upwards by 66.84% to $35.07. The company's market cap stands at $272.6 million.
  • Forte Biosciences FBRX stock moved upwards by 40.78% to $20.64. The company's market cap stands at $96.5 million.
  • CARISMA Therapeutics CARM shares moved upwards by 33.18% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
  • Exelixis EXEL stock increased by 23.13% to $49.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 billion.

Losers

  • Compass Pathways CMPS shares declined by 35.2% to $3.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $433.1 million.
  • SS Innovations SSII shares declined by 21.39% to $5.44. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT shares decreased by 18.19% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
  • Hims & Hers Health HIMS shares fell 17.13% to $53.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion.
  • Processa Pharmaceuticals PCSA shares fell 15.13% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
  • Innovative Eyewear LUCY shares decreased by 13.32% to $3.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

