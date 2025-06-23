June 23, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Sequans Communications SQNS shares rose 19.2% to $2.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.5 million.
  • Zeta Global Holdings ZETA stock rose 17.63% to $16.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
  • SemiLEDs LEDS stock moved upwards by 16.73% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
  • Datavault AI DVLT stock rose 12.58% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 million.
  • Airship AI Holdings AISP shares increased by 8.39% to $5.68. The company's market cap stands at $166.8 million.
  • Signing Day Sports SGN stock rose 7.58% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

Losers

  • Next Technology Holding NXTT stock decreased by 29.9% to $2.41 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Marin Software MRIN shares decreased by 15.27% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
  • Wolfspeed WOLF stock fell 13.35% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.0 million.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM stock decreased by 11.03% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
  • Auddia AUUD stock declined by 8.12% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
  • Blaize Holdings BZAI shares decreased by 5.91% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AISP Logo
AISPAirship AI Holdings Inc
$5.708.78%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
76.30
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
18.92
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AUUD Logo
AUUDAuddia Inc
$4.30-8.12%
BZAI Logo
BZAIBlaize Holdings Inc
$2.834.43%
DVLT Logo
DVLTDatavault AI Inc
$0.65738.82%
LEDS Logo
LEDSSemiLEDs Corp
$2.55-0.78%
MRIN Logo
MRINMarin Software Inc
$1.10-16.0%
NXTT Logo
NXTTNext Technology Holding Inc
$2.41-29.9%
SGN Logo
SGNSigning Day Sports Inc
Not Available-%
SONM Logo
SONMSonim Technologies Inc
$1.13-11.0%
SQNS Logo
SQNSSequans Communications SA
$2.2717.6%
WOLF Logo
WOLFWolfspeed Inc
$0.7900-12.2%
ZETA Logo
ZETAZeta Global Holdings Corp
$16.4315.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved