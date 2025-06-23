12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Sequans Communications SQNS shares rose 19.2% to $2.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.5 million.
- Zeta Global Holdings ZETA stock rose 17.63% to $16.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- SemiLEDs LEDS stock moved upwards by 16.73% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
- Datavault AI DVLT stock rose 12.58% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 million.
- Airship AI Holdings AISP shares increased by 8.39% to $5.68. The company's market cap stands at $166.8 million.
- Signing Day Sports SGN stock rose 7.58% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
Losers
- Next Technology Holding NXTT stock decreased by 29.9% to $2.41 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Marin Software MRIN shares decreased by 15.27% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- Wolfspeed WOLF stock fell 13.35% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.0 million.
- Sonim Technologies SONM stock decreased by 11.03% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
- Auddia AUUD stock declined by 8.12% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
- Blaize Holdings BZAI shares decreased by 5.91% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
