June 20, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Intchains Gr ICG shares moved upwards by 16.0% to $1.38 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $104.4 million.
  • Movano MOVE stock moved upwards by 14.73% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
  • Datavault AI DVLT shares rose 10.91% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK shares increased by 7.11% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
  • Comtech Telecom CMTL shares rose 6.27% to $2.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.8 million.
  • Freshworks FRSH stock rose 5.83% to $15.6. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion.

Losers

  • Next Technology Holding NXTT shares fell 24.1% to $2.61 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $580.2 million.
  • Femto Technologies FMTO stock declined by 13.12% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
  • Fatpipe FATN shares decreased by 5.32% to $8.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.1 million.
  • Rimini Street RMNI stock declined by 3.54% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $293.6 million.
  • Taoping TAOP stock declined by 3.31% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
  • Zepp Health ZEPP stock decreased by 2.89% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ARBK Logo
ARBKArgo Blockchain PLC
$0.39423.74%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
5.70
Growth
1.38
Quality
Not Available
Value
34.60
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CMTL Logo
CMTLComtech Telecommunications Corp
$2.258.70%
DVLT Logo
DVLTDatavault AI Inc
$0.6400-13.6%
FATN Logo
FATNFatpipe Inc
$8.20-1.42%
FMTO Logo
FMTOFemto Technologies Inc
$3.25-27.8%
FRSH Logo
FRSHFreshworks Inc
$15.604.49%
ICG Logo
ICGIntchains Group Ltd
$1.38-20.2%
MOVE Logo
MOVEMovano Inc
$0.7037-8.61%
NXTT Logo
NXTTNext Technology Holding Inc
$2.6498.5%
RMNI Logo
RMNIRimini Street Inc
$3.00-7.12%
TAOP Logo
TAOPTaoping Inc
$3.90-1.27%
ZEPP Logo
ZEPPZepp Health Corp
$2.36-1.26%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved