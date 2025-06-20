12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Intchains Gr ICG shares moved upwards by 16.0% to $1.38 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $104.4 million.
- Movano MOVE stock moved upwards by 14.73% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
- Datavault AI DVLT shares rose 10.91% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 million.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK shares increased by 7.11% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
- Comtech Telecom CMTL shares rose 6.27% to $2.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.8 million.
- Freshworks FRSH stock rose 5.83% to $15.6. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion.
Losers
- Next Technology Holding NXTT shares fell 24.1% to $2.61 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $580.2 million.
- Femto Technologies FMTO stock declined by 13.12% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- Fatpipe FATN shares decreased by 5.32% to $8.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.1 million.
- Rimini Street RMNI stock declined by 3.54% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $293.6 million.
- Taoping TAOP stock declined by 3.31% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Zepp Health ZEPP stock decreased by 2.89% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.3 million.
