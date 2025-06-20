June 20, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Innovative Eyewear LUCY stock rose 84.4% to $4.21 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
  • SS Innovations SSII stock moved upwards by 43.27% to $6.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $944.7 million.
  • Anbio Biotechnology NNNN shares rose 41.89% to $16.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $507.3 million.
  • Processa Pharmaceuticals PCSA shares increased by 32.68% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
  • Citius Oncology CTOR stock moved upwards by 29.67% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.9 million.
  • Quantum BioPharma QNTM shares increased by 23.92% to $37.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.7 million.

Losers

  • SeaStar Medical Holding ICU shares fell 66.7% to $0.32 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
  • Moleculin Biotech MBRX shares declined by 48.89% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
  • Regencell Bioscience RGC shares declined by 43.12% to $36.03. The company's market cap stands at $824.3 million.
  • Capricor Therapeutics CAPR stock decreased by 22.74% to $9.22. The company's market cap stands at $545.7 million.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics APVO stock declined by 21.64% to $4.02. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
  • Galectin Therapeutics GALT shares fell 21.59% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

APVO Logo
APVOAptevo Therapeutics Inc
$3.96-22.8%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
0.57
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CAPR Logo
CAPRCapricor Therapeutics Inc
$10.04-15.9%
CTOR Logo
CTORCitius Oncology Inc
$1.9223.9%
GALT Logo
GALTGalectin Therapeutics Inc
$2.45-25.5%
ICU Logo
ICUSeaStar Medical Holding Corp
$0.3828-60.8%
LUCY Logo
LUCYInnovative Eyewear Inc
$4.0577.7%
MBRX Logo
MBRXMoleculin Biotech Inc
$0.2968-49.1%
NNNN Logo
NNNNAnbio Biotechnology
$14.8928.9%
PCSA Logo
PCSAProcessa Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.300224.1%
QNTM Logo
QNTMQuantum BioPharma Ltd
$37.9025.6%
RGC Logo
RGCRegencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd
$35.86-43.4%
SSII Logo
SSIISS Innovations International Inc
$7.2448.3%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved