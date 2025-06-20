12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Innovative Eyewear LUCY stock rose 84.4% to $4.21 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
- SS Innovations SSII stock moved upwards by 43.27% to $6.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $944.7 million.
- Anbio Biotechnology NNNN shares rose 41.89% to $16.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $507.3 million.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals PCSA shares increased by 32.68% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
- Citius Oncology CTOR stock moved upwards by 29.67% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.9 million.
- Quantum BioPharma QNTM shares increased by 23.92% to $37.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.7 million.
Losers
- SeaStar Medical Holding ICU shares fell 66.7% to $0.32 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
- Moleculin Biotech MBRX shares declined by 48.89% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
- Regencell Bioscience RGC shares declined by 43.12% to $36.03. The company's market cap stands at $824.3 million.
- Capricor Therapeutics CAPR stock decreased by 22.74% to $9.22. The company's market cap stands at $545.7 million.
- Aptevo Therapeutics APVO stock declined by 21.64% to $4.02. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Galectin Therapeutics GALT shares fell 21.59% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CAPRCapricor Therapeutics Inc
$10.04-15.9%
CTORCitius Oncology Inc
$1.9223.9%
GALTGalectin Therapeutics Inc
$2.45-25.5%
ICUSeaStar Medical Holding Corp
$0.3828-60.8%
LUCYInnovative Eyewear Inc
$4.0577.7%
MBRXMoleculin Biotech Inc
$0.2968-49.1%
NNNNAnbio Biotechnology
$14.8928.9%
PCSAProcessa Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.300224.1%
QNTMQuantum BioPharma Ltd
$37.9025.6%
RGCRegencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd
$35.86-43.4%
SSIISS Innovations International Inc
$7.2448.3%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in