12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Aptevo Therapeutics APVO shares rose 114.5% to $6.05 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
- Immuneering IMRX shares increased by 31.68% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $86.2 million.
- Geovax Labs GOVX shares increased by 29.86% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals BDRX stock moved upwards by 26.83% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
- Galectin Therapeutics GALT stock moved upwards by 23.01% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $186.0 million.
- Creative Medical Tech CELZ shares moved upwards by 20.53% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
Losers
- Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares fell 36.6% to $0.2 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
- Eyenovia EYEN stock fell 33.36% to $4.64. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
- Biomea Fusion BMEA stock fell 33.11% to $1.94. The company's market cap stands at $70.3 million.
- CERo Therapeutics Hldgs CERO stock declined by 29.81% to $13.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
- Beyond Air XAIR shares fell 23.13% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Rafael Holdings RFL stock declined by 22.12% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BDRXBiodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC
$1.0228.1%
BMEABiomea Fusion Inc
$1.97-32.2%
CELZCreative Medical Technology Holdings Inc
$2.5714.8%
CEROCERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc
$13.48-32.0%
EYENEyenovia Inc
$4.36-37.5%
GALTGalectin Therapeutics Inc
$2.8921.0%
GOVXGeovax Labs Inc
$1.1628.3%
IMRXImmuneering Corp
$2.5439.3%
PSTVPlus Therapeutics Inc
$0.1950-36.8%
RFLRafael Holdings Inc
$1.54-20.4%
XAIRBeyond Air Inc
$0.2180-23.5%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in