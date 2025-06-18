June 18, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Aptevo Therapeutics APVO shares rose 114.5% to $6.05 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
  • Immuneering IMRX shares increased by 31.68% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $86.2 million.
  • Geovax Labs GOVX shares increased by 29.86% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
  • Biodexa Pharmaceuticals BDRX stock moved upwards by 26.83% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
  • Galectin Therapeutics GALT stock moved upwards by 23.01% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $186.0 million.
  • Creative Medical Tech CELZ shares moved upwards by 20.53% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.

Losers

  • Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares fell 36.6% to $0.2 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
  • Eyenovia EYEN stock fell 33.36% to $4.64. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
  • Biomea Fusion BMEA stock fell 33.11% to $1.94. The company's market cap stands at $70.3 million.
  • CERo Therapeutics Hldgs CERO stock declined by 29.81% to $13.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
  • Beyond Air XAIR shares fell 23.13% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Rafael Holdings RFL stock declined by 22.12% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

