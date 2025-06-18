12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Marin Software MRIN stock increased by 69.4% to $1.44 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- Pixelworks PXLW shares increased by 16.92% to $6.15. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.
- Applied Optoelectronics AAOI stock increased by 15.79% to $19.43. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Arqit Quantum ARQQ shares rose 15.79% to $35.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $515.6 million.
- Valens Semiconductor VLN stock rose 13.98% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $241.0 million.
- QXO QXO stock moved upwards by 12.95% to $22.76. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 billion.
Losers
- Soluna Holdings SLNHP shares decreased by 19.4% to $2.04 during Wednesday's regular session.
- XTI Aerospace XTIA shares fell 19.05% to $3.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
- Wolfspeed WOLF shares declined by 16.01% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $163.3 million.
- ZenaTech ZENA shares fell 9.96% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $108.3 million.
- M-Tron Industries MPTI shares fell 9.96% to $43.29. The company's market cap stands at $126.3 million.
- Digital Turbine APPS stock fell 9.02% to $6.86. The company's market cap stands at $733.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
