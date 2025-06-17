June 17, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Geospace Technologies GEOS stock rose 13.5% to $7.82 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.1 million.
  • Houston American Energy HUSA shares increased by 12.35% to $11.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
  • Indonesia Energy Corp INDO shares increased by 10.02% to $4.39. The company's market cap stands at $59.7 million.
  • US Energy USEG stock increased by 9.62% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $63.9 million.
  • TMD Energy Limited Ordinary Shares TMDE stock increased by 8.45% to $2.18.
  • PEDEVCO PED stock rose 7.59% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.8 million.

Losers

  • BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tr BPT shares fell 21.5% to $0.62 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
  • Leishen Energy Holding Co LSE shares decreased by 13.05% to $5.8. The company's market cap stands at $98.7 million.
  • Dawson Geophysical DWSN shares decreased by 10.35% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $80.5 million.
  • Marine Petroleum Tr MARPS stock decreased by 10.0% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
  • Stak STAK shares fell 9.96% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
  • Sky Quarry SKYQ shares declined by 6.48% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

