12 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Geospace Technologies GEOS stock rose 13.5% to $7.82 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.1 million.
- Houston American Energy HUSA shares increased by 12.35% to $11.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
- Indonesia Energy Corp INDO shares increased by 10.02% to $4.39. The company's market cap stands at $59.7 million.
- US Energy USEG stock increased by 9.62% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $63.9 million.
- TMD Energy Limited Ordinary Shares TMDE stock increased by 8.45% to $2.18.
- PEDEVCO PED stock rose 7.59% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.8 million.
Losers
- BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tr BPT shares fell 21.5% to $0.62 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
- Leishen Energy Holding Co LSE shares decreased by 13.05% to $5.8. The company's market cap stands at $98.7 million.
- Dawson Geophysical DWSN shares decreased by 10.35% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $80.5 million.
- Marine Petroleum Tr MARPS stock decreased by 10.0% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
- Stak STAK shares fell 9.96% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
- Sky Quarry SKYQ shares declined by 6.48% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
