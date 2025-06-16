June 16, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares moved upwards by 14.5% to $0.28 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
  • XTI Aerospace XTIA stock moved upwards by 9.32% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
  • Digital Turbine APPS stock rose 8.5% to $5.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $549.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • TROOPS TROO stock moved upwards by 6.8% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.9 million.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM stock rose 5.95% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
  • RF Industries RFIL shares rose 5.14% to $4.7. The company's market cap stands at $50.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • UTime WTO shares fell 13.0% to $0.91 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
  • SolarEdge Technologies SEDG stock declined by 9.61% to $21.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Enphase Energy ENPH shares decreased by 8.8% to $41.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN stock fell 7.47% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.
  • Global Engine Group GLE stock decreased by 7.19% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.
  • Next Technology Holding NXTT stock fell 7.15% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $567.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

APPS Logo
APPSDigital Turbine Inc
$5.2612.4%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
98.77
Growth
2.76
Quality
Not Available
Value
39.20
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ENPH Logo
ENPHEnphase Energy Inc
$45.60-%
GLE Logo
GLEGlobal Engine Group Holding Ltd
$1.5113.5%
MAXN Logo
MAXNMaxeon Solar Technologies Ltd
$3.100.98%
NXTT Logo
NXTTNext Technology Holding Inc
$1.307.44%
RFIL Logo
RFILRF Industries Ltd
$4.7715.8%
SEDG Logo
SEDGSolarEdge Technologies Inc
$23.982.92%
SONM Logo
SONMSonim Technologies Inc
$1.6577.5%
TDTH Logo
TDTHTrident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd
$0.295039.8%
TROO Logo
TROOTROOPS Inc
$0.920020.9%
WTO Logo
WTOUTime Ltd
$0.946010.6%
XTIA Logo
XTIAXTI Aerospace Inc
$2.78-31.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved