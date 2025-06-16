12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares moved upwards by 14.5% to $0.28 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
- XTI Aerospace XTIA stock moved upwards by 9.32% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
- Digital Turbine APPS stock rose 8.5% to $5.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $549.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- TROOPS TROO stock moved upwards by 6.8% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.9 million.
- Sonim Technologies SONM stock rose 5.95% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
- RF Industries RFIL shares rose 5.14% to $4.7. The company's market cap stands at $50.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- UTime WTO shares fell 13.0% to $0.91 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
- SolarEdge Technologies SEDG stock declined by 9.61% to $21.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Enphase Energy ENPH shares decreased by 8.8% to $41.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN stock fell 7.47% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.
- Global Engine Group GLE stock decreased by 7.19% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.
- Next Technology Holding NXTT stock fell 7.15% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $567.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
APPSDigital Turbine Inc
$5.2612.4%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
98.77
Growth
2.76
Quality
Not Available
Value
39.20
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ENPHEnphase Energy Inc
$45.60-%
GLEGlobal Engine Group Holding Ltd
$1.5113.5%
MAXNMaxeon Solar Technologies Ltd
$3.100.98%
NXTTNext Technology Holding Inc
$1.307.44%
RFILRF Industries Ltd
$4.7715.8%
SEDGSolarEdge Technologies Inc
$23.982.92%
SONMSonim Technologies Inc
$1.6577.5%
TDTHTrident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd
$0.295039.8%
TROOTROOPS Inc
$0.920020.9%
WTOUTime Ltd
$0.946010.6%
XTIAXTI Aerospace Inc
$2.78-31.6%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in