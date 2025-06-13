June 13, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Creative Global Tech CGTL stock moved upwards by 41.1% to $2.58 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.3 million.
  • Alpha Technology Group ATGL stock moved upwards by 35.39% to $35.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $576.1 million.
  • Neonode NEON stock moved upwards by 34.41% to $13.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.3 million.
  • Coda Octopus Group CODA shares moved upwards by 14.62% to $8.15. The company's market cap stands at $91.5 million.
  • Circle Internet Group CRCL stock increased by 14.53% to $122.02. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 billion.
  • Viasat VSAT stock increased by 14.51% to $13.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

Losers

  • Taoping TAOP shares decreased by 39.1% to $3.89 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
  • Aeluma ALMU shares declined by 31.26% to $11.79. The company's market cap stands at $186.2 million.
  • XTI Aerospace XTIA shares declined by 21.04% to $3.98. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.
  • MicroAlgo MLGO shares decreased by 16.51% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
  • Foxx Development Hldgs FOXX stock declined by 14.28% to $5.02. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million.
  • Marin Software MRIN stock decreased by 13.22% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

