12 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Sky Quarry SKYQ shares rose 10.2% to $0.71 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
- TMD Energy Limited Ordinary Shares TMDE shares moved upwards by 5.52% to $0.79.
- Aemetis AMTX stock rose 5.26% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.7 million.
- Green Plains GPRE shares rose 4.94% to $4.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $319.1 million.
- Crown LNG Holdings CGBS stock moved upwards by 3.97% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 million.
- MIND Technology MIND shares rose 3.64% to $6.26. The company's market cap stands at $49.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- New Era Helium NEHC shares declined by 7.7% to $0.56 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- Delek US Hldgs DK stock fell 7.23% to $18.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Houston American Energy HUSA shares fell 4.35% to $6.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
- Barnwell Industries BRN stock fell 4.35% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
- PBF Energy PBF stock decreased by 3.75% to $20.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Heidmar Maritime Holdings HMR shares fell 3.3% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
