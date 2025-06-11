June 11, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • INNEOVA Holdings INEO stock rose 54.7% to $1.79 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.
  • QuantaSing Group QSG stock rose 30.95% to $12.1. The company's market cap stands at $618.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • High Roller Technologies ROLR stock moved upwards by 23.8% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
  • Faraday Future FFAI stock moved upwards by 18.79% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.4 million.
  • Interactive Strength TRNR stock increased by 17.59% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
  • Solid Power SLDP shares increased by 16.63% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $340.9 million.

Losers

  • Sunlands Technology STG shares fell 21.0% to $5.29 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 million.
  • Vera Bradley VRA shares decreased by 16.81% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $54.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • J.Jill JILL stock decreased by 14.81% to $14.35. The company's market cap stands at $219.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Newegg Commerce NEGG shares declined by 14.42% to $10.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.5 million.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN shares declined by 13.88% to $4.84. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
  • Allbirds BIRD shares fell 13.82% to $10.59. The company's market cap stands at $85.3 million.

