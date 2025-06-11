12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- INNEOVA Holdings INEO stock rose 54.7% to $1.79 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.
- QuantaSing Group QSG stock rose 30.95% to $12.1. The company's market cap stands at $618.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- High Roller Technologies ROLR stock moved upwards by 23.8% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
- Faraday Future FFAI stock moved upwards by 18.79% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.4 million.
- Interactive Strength TRNR stock increased by 17.59% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Solid Power SLDP shares increased by 16.63% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $340.9 million.
Losers
- Sunlands Technology STG shares fell 21.0% to $5.29 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 million.
- Vera Bradley VRA shares decreased by 16.81% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $54.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- J.Jill JILL stock decreased by 14.81% to $14.35. The company's market cap stands at $219.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG shares declined by 14.42% to $10.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.5 million.
- Mullen Automotive MULN shares declined by 13.88% to $4.84. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Allbirds BIRD shares fell 13.82% to $10.59. The company's market cap stands at $85.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
