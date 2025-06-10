June 10, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • ZHONGCHAO ZCMD stock rose 51.1% to $2.01 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $50.6 million.
  • Vera Bradley VRA shares moved upwards by 7.65% to $2.53. The company's market cap stands at $70.6 million.
  • Super X AI Technology SUPX shares moved upwards by 7.01% to $10.99. The company's market cap stands at $216.1 million.
  • Netclass Technology NTCL stock rose 6.1% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million.
  • Birks Group BGI stock moved upwards by 6.07% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.
  • Leslies LESL shares rose 6.07% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $131.3 million.

Losers

  • Fly-E Group FLYE shares decreased by 9.7% to $0.61 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.
  • PetMed Express PETS stock declined by 8.84% to $3.82. The company's market cap stands at $78.9 million.
  • Twin Hospitality Group TWNP stock declined by 7.78% to $5.93. The company's market cap stands at $297.5 million.
  • Jianzhi Education Tech JZ shares declined by 7.58% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
  • GameStop GME shares decreased by 5.05% to $28.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • U Power UCAR stock declined by 4.88% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BGI Logo
BGIBirks Group Inc
$0.86981.85%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Growth
5.56
Quality
Not Available
Value
10.76
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
FLYE Logo
FLYEFly-E Group Inc
$0.6093-7.34%
GME Logo
GMEGameStop Corp
$28.70-5.41%
JZ Logo
JZJianzhi Education Technology Group Co Ltd
$0.3500-9.09%
LESL Logo
LESLLeslies Inc
$0.7085-0.21%
NTCL Logo
NTCLNetclass Technology Inc
$2.3511.9%
PETS Logo
PETSPetMed Express Inc
$3.85-6.55%
SUPX Logo
SUPXSuper X AI Technology Ltd
$10.9910.6%
TWNP Logo
TWNPTwin Hospitality Group Inc
$5.93-6.46%
UCAR Logo
UCARU Power Ltd
$3.08-3.68%
VRA Logo
VRAVera Bradley Inc
$2.46-4.65%
ZCMD Logo
ZCMDZHONGCHAO Inc
$1.4013.8%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved