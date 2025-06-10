12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- ZHONGCHAO ZCMD stock rose 51.1% to $2.01 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $50.6 million.
- Vera Bradley VRA shares moved upwards by 7.65% to $2.53. The company's market cap stands at $70.6 million.
- Super X AI Technology SUPX shares moved upwards by 7.01% to $10.99. The company's market cap stands at $216.1 million.
- Netclass Technology NTCL stock rose 6.1% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million.
- Birks Group BGI stock moved upwards by 6.07% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.
- Leslies LESL shares rose 6.07% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $131.3 million.
Losers
- Fly-E Group FLYE shares decreased by 9.7% to $0.61 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.
- PetMed Express PETS stock declined by 8.84% to $3.82. The company's market cap stands at $78.9 million.
- Twin Hospitality Group TWNP stock declined by 7.78% to $5.93. The company's market cap stands at $297.5 million.
- Jianzhi Education Tech JZ shares declined by 7.58% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
- GameStop GME shares decreased by 5.05% to $28.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- U Power UCAR stock declined by 4.88% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BGIBirks Group Inc
$0.86981.85%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Growth
5.56
Quality
Not Available
Value
10.76
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
FLYEFly-E Group Inc
$0.6093-7.34%
GMEGameStop Corp
$28.70-5.41%
JZJianzhi Education Technology Group Co Ltd
$0.3500-9.09%
LESLLeslies Inc
$0.7085-0.21%
NTCLNetclass Technology Inc
$2.3511.9%
PETSPetMed Express Inc
$3.85-6.55%
SUPXSuper X AI Technology Ltd
$10.9910.6%
TWNPTwin Hospitality Group Inc
$5.93-6.46%
UCARU Power Ltd
$3.08-3.68%
VRAVera Bradley Inc
$2.46-4.65%
ZCMDZHONGCHAO Inc
$1.4013.8%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in