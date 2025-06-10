12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Icon Energy ICON stock rose 7.6% to $1.98 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
- Earlyworks Co ELWS shares increased by 5.41% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
- ESGL Holdings ESGL shares rose 5.23% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.3 million.
- Blink Charging BLNK stock increased by 4.31% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.7 million.
- Marwynn Holdings MWYN shares moved upwards by 3.85% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.
- XCHG XCH stock increased by 3.84% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.2 million.
Losers
- Graphjet Tech GTI stock fell 45.8% to $0.05 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
- Arrive AI ARAI stock declined by 13.08% to $8.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.1 million.
- American Superconductor AMSC shares decreased by 12.05% to $30.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Karat Packaging KRT shares declined by 6.34% to $29.0. The company's market cap stands at $581.0 million.
- iPower IPW stock fell 5.37% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.
- Intelligent Living ILAG shares decreased by 4.99% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
