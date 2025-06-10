June 10, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Icon Energy ICON stock rose 7.6% to $1.98 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
  • Earlyworks Co ELWS shares increased by 5.41% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
  • ESGL Holdings ESGL shares rose 5.23% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.3 million.
  • Blink Charging BLNK stock increased by 4.31% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.7 million.
  • Marwynn Holdings MWYN shares moved upwards by 3.85% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.
  • XCHG XCH stock increased by 3.84% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.2 million.

Losers

  • Graphjet Tech GTI stock fell 45.8% to $0.05 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
  • Arrive AI ARAI stock declined by 13.08% to $8.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.1 million.
  • American Superconductor AMSC shares decreased by 12.05% to $30.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Karat Packaging KRT shares declined by 6.34% to $29.0. The company's market cap stands at $581.0 million.
  • iPower IPW stock fell 5.37% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.
  • Intelligent Living ILAG shares decreased by 4.99% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

