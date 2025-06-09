June 9, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Casey's General Stores CASY shares moved upwards by 8.4% to $475.78 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Barfresh Food Group BRFH stock moved upwards by 6.84% to $3.12. The company's market cap stands at $49.3 million.
  • Big Tree Cloud Holdings DSY shares increased by 5.22% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.4 million.
  • Borealis Foods BRLS shares increased by 5.2% to $5.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.9 million.
  • CIMG IMG shares moved upwards by 4.77% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
  • Sadot Group SDOT stock moved upwards by 4.27% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.

Losers

  • Calavo Growers CVGW shares declined by 14.0% to $23.8 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $424.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Limoneira LMNR shares fell 9.03% to $14.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Ridgetech RDGT stock decreased by 5.27% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
  • Upexi UPXI shares declined by 4.09% to $11.5. The company's market cap stands at $436.0 million.
  • Innovation Beverage Group IBG shares declined by 3.91% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
  • Hain Celestial Group HAIN stock decreased by 3.71% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-defensive-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BRFH Logo
BRFHBarfresh Food Group Inc
$3.124.35%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.47
Growth
11.10
Quality
Not Available
Value
27.85
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BRLS Logo
BRLSBorealis Foods Inc
$5.05-2.51%
CASY Logo
CASYCasey's General Stores Inc
$473.006.52%
CVGW Logo
CVGWCalavo Growers Inc
$23.60-14.7%
DSY Logo
DSYBig Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd
$1.416.74%
HAIN Logo
HAINThe Hain Celestial Group Inc
$1.896.78%
IBG Logo
IBGInnovation Beverage Group Ltd
$0.593010.5%
IMG Logo
IMGCIMG Inc
$0.41914.77%
LMNR Logo
LMNRLimoneira Co
$14.72-4.10%
RDGT Logo
RDGTRidgetech Inc
$1.0812.5%
SDOT Logo
SDOTSadot Group Inc
$1.222.52%
UPXI Logo
UPXIUpexi Inc
$11.704.33%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved