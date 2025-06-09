12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Casey's General Stores CASY shares moved upwards by 8.4% to $475.78 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Barfresh Food Group BRFH stock moved upwards by 6.84% to $3.12. The company's market cap stands at $49.3 million.
- Big Tree Cloud Holdings DSY shares increased by 5.22% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.4 million.
- Borealis Foods BRLS shares increased by 5.2% to $5.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.9 million.
- CIMG IMG shares moved upwards by 4.77% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- Sadot Group SDOT stock moved upwards by 4.27% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
Losers
- Calavo Growers CVGW shares declined by 14.0% to $23.8 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $424.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Limoneira LMNR shares fell 9.03% to $14.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Ridgetech RDGT stock decreased by 5.27% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
- Upexi UPXI shares declined by 4.09% to $11.5. The company's market cap stands at $436.0 million.
- Innovation Beverage Group IBG shares declined by 3.91% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- Hain Celestial Group HAIN stock decreased by 3.71% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.2 million.
