12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Marin Software MRIN shares moved upwards by 148.3% to $2.11 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- Digital Ally DGLY shares moved upwards by 14.59% to $3.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
- One Stop Systems OSS shares rose 8.74% to $3.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.1 million.
- Genasys GNSS shares increased by 7.28% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $83.0 million.
- Sonim Technologies SONM stock rose 5.45% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
- SEMrush Hldgs SEMR stock increased by 4.97% to $10.55. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
Losers
- Ondas Holdings ONDS shares declined by 19.6% to $1.35 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $185.5 million.
- Schmid Group SHMD shares decreased by 10.75% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $103.3 million.
- LeddarTech Holdings LDTC stock fell 6.89% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
- Sagtec Global SAGT stock fell 6.64% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.
- UTime WTO stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
- AEye LIDR stock fell 5.0% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.
