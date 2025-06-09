12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD shares increased by 25.6% to $2.26 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
- FuelCell Energy FCEL shares moved upwards by 17.46% to $7.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS stock increased by 17.33% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
- GrafTech International EAF shares moved upwards by 14.65% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $343.2 million.
- Plug Power PLUG stock increased by 14.41% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Bitcoin Depot BTM shares increased by 14.13% to $5.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.2 million.
Losers
- Baiya International Group BIYA shares decreased by 32.2% to $3.22 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $40.3 million.
- Marwynn Holdings MWYN shares decreased by 29.23% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares fell 25.19% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
- Roma Green Finance ROMA shares decreased by 24.06% to $2.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.7 million.
- FGI Industries FGI stock fell 20.75% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- Captivision CAPT shares fell 13.88% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million.
