June 9, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD shares increased by 25.6% to $2.26 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
  • FuelCell Energy FCEL shares moved upwards by 17.46% to $7.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS stock increased by 17.33% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
  • GrafTech International EAF shares moved upwards by 14.65% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $343.2 million.
  • Plug Power PLUG stock increased by 14.41% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Bitcoin Depot BTM shares increased by 14.13% to $5.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.2 million.

Losers

  • Baiya International Group BIYA shares decreased by 32.2% to $3.22 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $40.3 million.
  • Marwynn Holdings MWYN shares decreased by 29.23% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.
  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares fell 25.19% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
  • Roma Green Finance ROMA shares decreased by 24.06% to $2.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.7 million.
  • FGI Industries FGI stock fell 20.75% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
  • Captivision CAPT shares fell 13.88% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

