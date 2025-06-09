12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Northann NCL stock rose 20.3% to $0.31 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
- AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares increased by 13.7% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.
- Graham GHM stock rose 13.11% to $47.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $517.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Captivision CAPT stock rose 12.65% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.
- Hyperscale Data GPUS shares moved upwards by 12.42% to $5.35. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD shares increased by 12.22% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
Losers
- SOS SOS stock fell 21.0% to $5.03 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.
- ZKH Group ZKH shares decreased by 11.08% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $441.0 million.
- LanzaTech Global LNZA stock fell 8.96% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million.
- Babcock & Wilcox BW stock decreased by 7.93% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $114.1 million.
- Orion Energy Sys OESX shares declined by 7.49% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
- Linkers Industries LNKS stock decreased by 7.48% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
