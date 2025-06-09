June 9, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Northann NCL stock rose 20.3% to $0.31 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
  • AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares increased by 13.7% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.
  • Graham GHM stock rose 13.11% to $47.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $517.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Captivision CAPT stock rose 12.65% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.
  • Hyperscale Data GPUS shares moved upwards by 12.42% to $5.35. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
  • Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD shares increased by 12.22% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.

Losers

  • SOS SOS stock fell 21.0% to $5.03 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.
  • ZKH Group ZKH shares decreased by 11.08% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $441.0 million.
  • LanzaTech Global LNZA stock fell 8.96% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million.
  • Babcock & Wilcox BW stock decreased by 7.93% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $114.1 million.
  • Orion Energy Sys OESX shares declined by 7.49% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
  • Linkers Industries LNKS stock decreased by 7.48% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

