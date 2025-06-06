12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Pheton Holdings PTHL shares rose 8.2% to $14.61 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.8 million.
- Nuwellis NUWE shares rose 6.67% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
- Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT stock rose 6.66% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- ABVC BioPharma ABVC stock rose 6.38% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million.
- Jupiter Neurosciences JUNS shares increased by 6.25% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million.
- Femasys FEMY stock rose 6.24% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.
Losers
- Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares decreased by 22.2% to $4.18 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
- GT Biopharma GTBP stock decreased by 9.93% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
- Talphera TLPH stock decreased by 9.81% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
- Liminatus Pharma LIMN stock declined by 9.58% to $22.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $572.3 million.
- Know Labs KNW shares decreased by 8.32% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
- Oragenics OGEN shares fell 7.48% to $3.96. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
