June 5, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Newegg Commerce NEGG shares moved upwards by 64.0% to $10.3 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $200.6 million.
  • Cheetah Net Supply Chain CTNT shares increased by 36.97% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
  • QVC Group QVCGA shares rose 28.03% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
  • Yunji YJ shares moved upwards by 19.97% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.
  • QVC Group QVCGP shares moved upwards by 18.28% to $8.15.
  • 51 Talk Online Education COE stock increased by 16.59% to $25.65. The company's market cap stands at $146.7 million.

Losers

  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock fell 33.5% to $10.71 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
  • BARK BARK stock declined by 27.6% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Jiade JDZG stock declined by 23.9% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
  • SharpLink Gaming SBET shares decreased by 19.6% to $47.6. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.
  • PVH PVH stock declined by 17.74% to $66.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Duluth Holdings DLTH stock fell 15.18% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BARK Logo
BARKBARK Inc
$0.9884-26.8%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
22.49
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
75.72
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
COE Logo
COE51 Talk Online Education Group
$25.6516.6%
CTNT Logo
CTNTCheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc
$1.9134.5%
DLTH Logo
DLTHDuluth Holdings Inc
$1.92-14.3%
JDZG Logo
JDZGJiade Ltd
$0.4400-22.3%
MULN Logo
MULNMullen Automotive Inc
$11.11-31.0%
NEGG Logo
NEGGNewegg Commerce Inc
$9.8056.0%
PVH Logo
PVHPVH Corp
$66.88-17.2%
QVCGA Logo
QVCGAQVC Group Inc
$3.0032.5%
QVCGP Logo
QVCGPQVC Group Inc
$6.80-1.31%
SBET Logo
SBETSharpLink Gaming Inc
$48.85-17.5%
YJ Logo
YJYunji Inc
$2.0721.8%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved