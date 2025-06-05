12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Newegg Commerce NEGG shares moved upwards by 64.0% to $10.3 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $200.6 million.
- Cheetah Net Supply Chain CTNT shares increased by 36.97% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
- QVC Group QVCGA shares rose 28.03% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
- Yunji YJ shares moved upwards by 19.97% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.
- QVC Group QVCGP shares moved upwards by 18.28% to $8.15.
- 51 Talk Online Education COE stock increased by 16.59% to $25.65. The company's market cap stands at $146.7 million.
Losers
- Mullen Automotive MULN stock fell 33.5% to $10.71 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
- BARK BARK stock declined by 27.6% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Jiade JDZG stock declined by 23.9% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- SharpLink Gaming SBET shares decreased by 19.6% to $47.6. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.
- PVH PVH stock declined by 17.74% to $66.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Duluth Holdings DLTH stock fell 15.18% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
