June 5, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • ZenaTech ZENA shares moved upwards by 74.6% to $5.55 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $141.5 million.
  • Alpha Technology Group ATGL stock rose 30.79% to $35.0. The company's market cap stands at $576.1 million.
  • Brand Engagement Network BNAI stock increased by 20.47% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.
  • Digital Turbine APPS shares moved upwards by 13.2% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $526.6 million.
  • MongoDB MDB stock increased by 13.02% to $225.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Castellum CTM stock moved upwards by 12.37% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.6 million.

Losers

  • BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. Common Stock BMNR stock fell 61.3% to $7.36 during Thursday's regular session.
  • Foxx Development Hldgs FOXX stock declined by 18.85% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
  • CoreWeave CRWV stock decreased by 15.43% to $137.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.2 billion.
  • FiEE MINM stock fell 14.05% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
  • Ciena CIEN shares fell 13.78% to $72.33. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Optical Cable OCC stock decreased by 11.56% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

