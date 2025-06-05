12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- ZenaTech ZENA shares moved upwards by 74.6% to $5.55 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $141.5 million.
- Alpha Technology Group ATGL stock rose 30.79% to $35.0. The company's market cap stands at $576.1 million.
- Brand Engagement Network BNAI stock increased by 20.47% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.
- Digital Turbine APPS shares moved upwards by 13.2% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $526.6 million.
- MongoDB MDB stock increased by 13.02% to $225.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Castellum CTM stock moved upwards by 12.37% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.6 million.
Losers
- BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. Common Stock BMNR stock fell 61.3% to $7.36 during Thursday's regular session.
- Foxx Development Hldgs FOXX stock declined by 18.85% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
- CoreWeave CRWV stock decreased by 15.43% to $137.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.2 billion.
- FiEE MINM stock fell 14.05% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
- Ciena CIEN shares fell 13.78% to $72.33. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Optical Cable OCC stock decreased by 11.56% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
