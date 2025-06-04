12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Planet Labs PL stock increased by 14.5% to $4.57 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Volato Group SOAR stock increased by 6.79% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
- Forward Air FWRD stock rose 4.94% to $18.88. The company's market cap stands at $574.3 million.
- Urban-gro UGRO shares moved upwards by 4.89% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- ESS Tech GWH stock rose 4.71% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
- Xos XOS stock rose 4.16% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 million.
Losers
- ChargePoint Hldgs CHPT shares decreased by 14.1% to $0.75 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $346.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Northann NCL shares fell 5.84% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $71.5 million.
- Baiya International Group BIYA stock declined by 5.83% to $5.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.6 million.
- FBS Global FBGL stock declined by 5.75% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
- Euroholdings EHLD shares decreased by 5.71% to $6.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
- Eshallgo EHGO shares fell 5.56% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.
