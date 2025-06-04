June 4, 2025 1:08 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Captivision CAPT stock moved upwards by 32.7% to $1.31 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 million.
  • Nuburu BURU stock increased by 28.19% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
  • New Century Logistics NCEW stock moved upwards by 26.77% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.
  • Rain Enhancement RAIN shares rose 25.14% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million.
  • REV Group REVG stock increased by 18.0% to $43.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Northann NCL stock moved upwards by 16.66% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $73.7 million.

Losers

  • Nocera NCRA stock decreased by 14.3% to $0.95 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.
  • AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares fell 14.23% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
  • Volato Group SOAR stock fell 12.93% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
  • NET Power NPWR stock fell 12.41% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $187.9 million.
  • Orion Energy Sys OESX shares declined by 10.94% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.
  • Li Bang International LBGJ stock decreased by 9.9% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

