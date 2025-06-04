June 4, 2025 1:08 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Nano Labs NA shares increased by 53.7% to $5.83 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.1 million.
  • Yext YEXT stock increased by 32.77% to $9.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Applied Digital APLD stock increased by 24.87% to $12.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  • Ondas Holdings ONDS stock moved upwards by 18.83% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $231.8 million.
  • Guidewire Software GWRE shares moved upwards by 15.41% to $251.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Wolfspeed WOLF stock rose 14.85% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.2 million.

Losers

  • Signing Day Sports SGN stock decreased by 19.3% to $1.27 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
  • Asana ASAN shares declined by 17.48% to $15.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • FiEE MINM stock declined by 14.97% to $3.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million.
  • Foxx Development Hldgs FOXX stock fell 13.65% to $5.08. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.
  • Karooooo KARO stock fell 9.56% to $57.07. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Taoping TAOP shares decreased by 9.44% to $7.2. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

